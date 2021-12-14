Woman claims damages for infection following COVID vaccination with dirty needle

A 24-year-old woman from Zabbar has filed a claim for damages against the health authorities, claiming to have suffered permanent scarring after being vaccinated for COVID with a “dirty needle.”

In a judicial letter filed before the First Hall of the Civil Court, the plaintiff explained that she had been vaccinated last May, receiving the Johnson and Johnson vaccine from the Public Health authorities at MCAST in Paola.

The judicial letter states that medical records showed that the needle used to vaccinate her had caused an infection which left her with a permanent scar on her arm.

Arguing that this was a direct result of gross negligence, the plaintiff is requesting the Director General of the Health Department, the Ministry of Health, the Superintendent of Public Health and the Principal Medical Officer compensate her for the damages she suffered.

Lawyers Franco Debono, Marion Camilleri and Francesca Zarb signed the judicial letter.