Simon Vella Gregory appointed PN communications director

Simon Vella Gregory has been appointed as the Nationalist Party’s Communications Director.

In a statement, the PN said Vella Gregory’s nomination was approved by the administrative council following recommendations by the party leadership.

Vella Gregory will replace Alessandro Farrugia who penned his resignation from the role in the first week of December.

The PN statement cited "personal reasons" for the resignation.

