Alessandro Farrugia resigns from PN communications director

Alessandro Farrugia has resigned as Nationalist Party communications director, the PN has announced.

Farrugia’s decision to resign from the post was communicated in a statement by party secretary general Michael Piccinino on Monday.

Farrugia was made communications director following Bernard Grech’s election as PN leader last year.

The PN statment cited "personal reasons" for the resignation.

“Nationalist Party Leader Bernard Grech thanked Alessandro Farrugia for his work in the last year,” the statement read.

Simon Vella Gregory has now been appointed as Acting Director of Communications for the Nationalist Party.

A new communications director will be appointed in the coming days in accordance with the party statute.

Farrugia owns media production company, 26th frame, jointly with his wife, amd had formed part of Grech's PN leadership election team in 2020.