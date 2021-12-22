President self-isolating after contact with COVID positive person

President George Vella and his wife Miriam are in precautionary quarantine after being in contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19.

A statement released by the Office of the President said that Vella and his wife got to know that they were in contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19 last Monday.

“In these circumstances, they [Vella and his wife] did a swab test today, which has resulted negative but they decided to self-isolate as a precautionary measure,” the statement said.

All official engagements have been postponed to other dates.

Malta is experiencing a surge in coronavirus cases with a record 582 new infections detected over the past 24 hours.