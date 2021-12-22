President self-isolating after contact with COVID positive person
President George Vella and wife Miriam have tested negative for COVID-19 but are self-isolating as a precaution after contact with an individual who tested positive
President George Vella and his wife Miriam are in precautionary quarantine after being in contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19.
A statement released by the Office of the President said that Vella and his wife got to know that they were in contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19 last Monday.
“In these circumstances, they [Vella and his wife] did a swab test today, which has resulted negative but they decided to self-isolate as a precautionary measure,” the statement said.
All official engagements have been postponed to other dates.
Malta is experiencing a surge in coronavirus cases with a record 582 new infections detected over the past 24 hours.