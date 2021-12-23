COVID-19: Record 733 new cases registered, 53 in hospital

A record 733 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Thursday, figures published by the Health Ministry show.

This is the highest number of cases Malta has registered in a single day since the start of the pandemic, superseding Wednesday's previous record of 582.

No deaths were registered in the last 24-hours, with the total number of deaths remaining at 473.

Active cases stand at 3,632 after 92 recoveries were registered.

There are currently 53 coronavirus patients being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital, of which three are in the ITU.

Until yesterday, 1,023,476 vaccine doses were administered, of which 181,276 were booster doses.

