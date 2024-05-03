Start looking for new European Commissioner, Casa tells government

Nationalist MEP David Casa said the Labour Party they should start looking for a Plan B for the post of European Commissioner.

“There were those who knew what was going on, who knew that the Maltese people were being robbed through the deal to sell our hospitals. And they allowed this fraud off the backs of Maltese patients to continue in order to safeguard their positions," Casa said when interviewed on the PN’s media.

His statement comes in reaction to a Facebook post penned by the Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne on Friday in which he pre-empted the possibility of facing charges in connection with the Vitals hospitals privatisation, saying he was certain of his innocence.

Earlier this year government officially announced Chris Fearne will be Malta's nominee for European Commissioner after the June MEP elections. EU Commissioner candidates need to be approved by the European Parliament following a grilling by MEPs.

In the past, MEP David Casa has always said that Fearne would have to answer difficult questions during the grilling.

Today he went further and said that “he needn’t come at all. We don’t even need to wait for the conclusions of the inquiry. Already on the basis of what we know now, Fearne’s place is not in the EU Commission and the Labour Party should start their search for a plan B."