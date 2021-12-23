Teachers' union UPE formally ask police to investigate Justyne Caruana and Frank Fabri

The Union of Professional Educators formally wrote to the Police Commissioner, asking him to investigate former minister Justyne Caruana and education permanent secretary Frank Fabri.

“The UPE has called for the immediate resignation of the Permanent Secretary Frank Fabri. This follows his reported role in signing off on the arrangement with Daniel Bogdanovic,” UPE Executive Head Graham Sansone said.

Former Education Minister Justyne Caruana resigned on Wednesday, on the back of an ethics breach in which she gifted a €15,000 contract to her partner Daniel Bogdanovic. As the ministry's top official, Fabri signed on the contract.

Sansone said the union attached the damning Standards Commissioner’s report to the letter and highlighted how Daniel Bogdanovic was paid for the work despite only providing minimal output.

“The said contract was signed by Dr Francis Fabri, Permanent Secretary on behalf of the Ministry... Payments to the named individual were issued... moreover the report and annexes indicate that the Ministry was aware of the lack of competence of the named individual... and still proceeded to effect almost full payment," Sansone wrote.

UPE has made it clear that Fabri must resign in order to uphold the interests of the Maltese educational system.