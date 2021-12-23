Church offers to host migrants stranded on board NGO rescue vessel

The Church in Malta called on national authorities to save and disembark over 200 stranded asylum seekers, and offered to host a number of them in its properties.

223 people are on board rescue boat Sea-Eye 4, in search of a safe port, after Maltese authorities shut its doors on the NGO. Alarm Phone yesterday reported that a further 70 people are reportedly in distress and requesting rescue in Malta’s search and rescue area between Tunisia and Lampedusa.

“The Church in Malta strongly believes that leaving people stranded at sea is inhumane and unlawful, and experience shows us that this strategy does not serve as a deterrent to forced migration but imperils life unnecessarily,” the Church said.

The Migrants Commission, Justice and Peace Commission and JRS, said they are willing to offer their support and services and accommodate a number of the migrants in their properties.

“Thus, a wholehearted appeal is being made to the Maltese government and to the responsible authorities not to put people’s lives at risk by leaving them out at sea,” they stated.

The Church also called on the European Commission to step up its solidarity efforts amongst member states, to save lives and alleviate pressure from border countries.

Since the Church's plea, the Sea-Eye 4 was assigned a port of safety in Pozzallo, Sicily. The 200 people on board will make it to shore on Friday morning.

