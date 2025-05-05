From drones to news for free
That an Israeli plane literally brushed past our territorial boundaries hours before an Israeli drone hit a humanitarian vessel for the starving in Gaza did not seem to rattle the government. On the contrary, the government went to great lengths to explain that the plane did not enter Maltese territory without a hint of rebuke to what the Israeli military did.
One should not expect the Maltese government to call the Israeli ambassador and protest at these actions. God forbid!
The Israeli action happened in Malta’s EEZ and search and rescue area. Malta could pluck some courage and face this arrogant military bully through diplomatic means.
But it will not happen because we have no spine in international politics.
The Israelis have been bolstered by Donald Trump and now believe they can flaunt every international law there is, apart from destroying any opposition to their belligerent cause.
Israel expects no one to question its actions. Anyone who does is either bombed or ostracised.
The truth is that most Maltese could not be bothered if the Israelis bombed the whole Palestinian nation to kingdom come.
As long they can party on and live their own life, Malta and the Maltese will look the other way.
The Alex drones
Which is not the case with Alex Borg, the Gozitan parliamentarian, who set off two munition drones this week, when he unilaterally said and showed serious concern about the demise of the golden passport scheme devised by Joseph Muscat.
This week, the European Court of Justice drew its sword on the scheme. It should have come as no surprise. The passport scheme has only one consideration – making money and lots of money. There is nothing right about it.
Alex Borg, who is eyeing the leadership of the Nationalist Party, orbits around or with Nationalist-leaning legal firms who have made a killing from the scheme.
The same lawyers who have probably cried wolf and accused this government of selling its soul have no qualms sourcing Russians, Chinese, Saudi Arabians and other wealthy citizens and process their citizenship applications. During the week, they would be all smiles and polite talk over lunch at an elegant restaurant. During the weekend, when they are more relaxed they would be bad mouthing the government for being a slut and having no moral compass.
Borg is a practical guy. He does not want to appear more virginal than he should be. He is uncomfortable with the likes of Repubblika, Robert Aquilina, Karol Aquilina and Jason Azzopardi. And that works fine for many Nationalists and disenchanted Labourites, who have serious issues with these guys and would never vote for the PN with them around.
But Borg also has decided to do it on his own. His statement about the passport scheme was nowhere close to what the PN and Metsola were thinking and saying.
To make matters more complicated, hardly had a day passed and Alex Borg was harping about the unfairness of the Blue Lagoon visitors’ booking system. He called out the scheme discriminatory, saying that Maltese had every right to go where and when they pleased in their country.
The PN was not even fast enough to think of a reaction.
It is no secret that Alex Borg is being encouraged to think seriously for the post of PN leader because so many think of him as the right guy for the job. They also believe that Metsola will not come and without a new guy at the top, the PN will face a bigger defeat at the polls.
Borg does not offer a great ideological leap for the PN, but his good looks, eloquence and positive approach reinforce the perception that he could give the PN a fighting chance.
Time will tell.
