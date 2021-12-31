Child oncologist Victor Calvagna is brain dead but his heart still beats, according to relatives

Child cancer doctor Victor Calvagna is brain dead and treatment has been withdrawn for “nature to take its course”, according to his wife Carmen.

An MRI scan yesterday showed that Calvagna’s brain had stopped functioning. He was run over by a car on Tuesday evening in Qawra and rushed to hospital in critical condition.

Rumours that spread on Thursday evening that the doctor had passed away were quashed by a relative of his, who said that despite being brain dead, Calvagna’s heart was still beating.

There has been an outpouring of shock since Tuesday with many of Calvagna’s past patients praying for a final miracle.

Calvagna, 63, is also a founder of Puttinu Cares, a charity that helps support families of cancer patients who require treatment abroad.