Labour Party co-opts Andy Ellul to fill seat vacated by Silvio Grixti

The Labour Party has co-opted Andy Ellul to its parliamentary group after the seat was vacated by Silvio Grixti.

Grixti, a medical doctor, resigned from his parliamentary seat following a police investigation into fraudulent medical certificates.

He will be replaced by Andy Ellul, a lawyer who will be contesting the Third District in the upcoming election. He had contested the Fourth District in the last election.

Ellul played an active role in implementing social and familial reforms. He was the head of the Maltese delegation to the Council of Europe's Lanzarote Committee.

MaltaToday had reported that Prime Minister Robert Abela was looking to co-opt Andy Ellul into parliament following Grixti's resignation.

Labour candidates who were eligible to contest the casual election to fill Grixti’s seat were asked not to submit their nominations, giving Abela the freedom to co-opt someone of his choice.

Andy Ellul twice missed out on a parliamentary seat in this legislature – the first when he narrowly lost a casual election on the Fourth District and the second when he was overlooked for a co-option to replace Etienne Grech from the same district.