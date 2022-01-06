LGBTIQ Christian group hits out at 'morally wrong and unacceptable' homophobic comments by priest

Drachma, a group representing LGBTIQ Christians, has said it is appalled by the demeaning comments made by Fr David Muscat on social media.

“Such comments go against Christian charity and the fundamental true spirit of the Gospel and are morally wrong and unacceptable,” the group said.

The priest called “gayness” and bisexuality worse than satanic possession. The comment was posted on a thread discussing murder suspect Abner Aquilina.

Archbishop Charles Scicluna has since apologised on behalf of the Church to all gay people and their families and promised to take action against Muscat.

The group welcomed the Archbishop’s firm stance. “By speaking out publicly against these comments, the Archbishop and other courageous priests have taken up the moral responsibility to speak up for social justice and to stand up for the weak and vulnerable,” Drachma said.

The group said it hoped this episode would remind priests that the only “genuine true pastoral way is to take care of all the sheep.”

“Let the Archbishop and other leaders go one step further and ensure that such comments cannot be tolerated, and all steps are taken to unmask and stop the wolves who dress up as sheep, or worse still as shepherds,” Drachma said.

Muscat was reported to the police by at least two ministers and several individuals on the basis of hate speech legislation. One News has reported that Muscat was interrogated at the police depot on Thursday.