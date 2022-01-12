Roselyn Borg Knight resigns as PN international secretary

Roselyn Borg Knight resigned as international secretary of the Nationalist Party.

MaltaToday broke the news earlier and this was confirmed by Borg Knight herself in a post on social media.

"I have taken the decision to step down from my post as international secretary of the Partit Nazzjonalista in order to focus on my profession. In my role, I had the pleasure to work with Dr Bernard Grech and many other colleagues, whom I thank for their support," Borg Knight stated.

"I have obtained valuable experiences on an international level, and I am proud to have contributed to the strengthening of PN’s profile abroad. I will keep supporting the PN and its efforts to make Malta a better country."

Borg Knight, a lawyer by profession, withdrew her candidacy for the general election last November, citing developments in her career.

She was planning to contest the elections on the 9th and 10th district, having already contested the European Parliament elections on the PN ticket in 2019.

Borg Knight had said her withdrawal came as “she steps forward” into a new career path.

PN thanks Borg Knight for her years of service

In a statement, the Nationalist Party thanked Borg Knight for her years of service to the party and for the various roles she occupied.

PN wished her luck for the future and for her career choices.

“PN leader Bernard Grech thanked Roselyn Borg Knight and said he’s confident she would provide further contribution to the party in the months and years to come.”

PN announced that in the coming days it would initiate the succession process.