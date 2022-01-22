COVID-19: Four elderly die, with 285 new cases registered

285 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Saturday, figures published by the Health Ministry show.

A man aged 89 and three women aged 79, 81 and 86 passed away while COVID-19 positive in the last 24-hours, bringing the total number of deaths to 525.

Active cases stand at 6,926 after 1,296 recoveries were registered.

There are currently 100 coronavirus patients being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital, of which eight are in the ITU.

Until yesterday, 1,191,768 vaccine doses were administered, of which 320,386 were booster doses.