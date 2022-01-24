menu

Graziella Galea takes seat in parliament instead of David Thake

Galea resigns from the St Paul's Bay Council to take her seat and oath of allegiance in Parliament

24 January 2022, 4:15pm
by Nicole Meilak
PN MP Graziella Galea
Graziella Galea has taken her seat in Parliament instead of Nationalist MP David Thake, who resigned after a string of scandals surrounding his companies' VAT dues.

Galea took the oath of allegiance in Parliament on Monday at the start of the session. In her first speech she thanked the residents of St Paul's Bay as well as residents of the 12th District, where she will be contesting. 

She also thanked her family members.

Galea was co-opted into Parliament by Opposition leader Bernard Grech to fill a vacancy int he parliamentary group. She was the minority leader of the St Paul's Bay Local Council.

