COVID-19: Two elderly men die as 314 new cases are registered

314 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Wednesday, figures published by the Health Ministry show.

Two edlerly men aged 86 and 88 passed away while COVID-19 positive in the last 24-hours, bringing the total number of deaths to 538.

Active cases stand at 4,309 after 490 recoveries were registered.

There are currently 101 coronavirus patients being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital, of which six are in the ITU.

Until yesterday, 1,201,389 vaccine doses were administered, of which 325,224 were booster doses.