COVID-19: Two elderly men die as 314 new cases are registered

26 January COVID-19 update | 314 new cases • 4,309 active cases • 101 patients in hospital, six in ITU • vaccine booster doses 325,224 • Total deaths 538

luke_vella
26 January 2022, 12:43pm
by Luke Vella
(File Photo)

314 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Wednesday, figures published by the Health Ministry show. 

Two edlerly men aged 86 and 88 passed away while COVID-19 positive in the last 24-hours, bringing the total number of deaths to 538.

Active cases stand at 4,309 after 490 recoveries were registered.

There are currently 101 coronavirus patients being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital, of which six are in the ITU. 

Until yesterday, 1,201,389 vaccine doses were administered, of which 325,224 were booster doses.

