Clinton O’Neill appointed as AFM Deputy Commander

Colonel Clinton O’Neill has been appointed as the Deputy Commander of the Armed Forces of Malta, replacing Mark Mallia.

The Home Affairs Ministry made the announcement on Monday.

The Ministry said that O’Neill has served in the AFM for the last 29 years and has vast experience in the maritime sector.

In 2016 he was appointed as the Operations Colonel for the Plans and Intelligence Branch within the AFM.

O’Neill is also a lecturer at the Maritime Safety and Security Training Centre, where he teaches both local and foreign military personnel about the process of Search and Rescue and Maritime Law in an operational context.