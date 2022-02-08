menu

18 cases of bullying on minors reported to police in a year

Average age of the victims is 14 and St. Paul's Bay is the locality which saw the most reported cases 

luke_vella
8 February 2022, 6:56pm
by Luke Vella
The average age of the victims was 14
Police received 18 reports of bullying concerning minors in between January 2021 and January 2022.

In Parliament, Minister Byron Camilleri gave a breakdown of all the reports that the police received. He was replying to a parliamentary question by PN MP Graziella Galea.

 

Date of incident Age of victim Locality of incident
27/02/2021 14 Ħamrun
28/10/2021 13 Ħamrun
11/11/2021 13 Ħamrun
26/01/2022 15 Santa Venera
26/01/2022 17 Santa Venera
13/10/2021 17 Safi
18/12/2021 12 Naxxar
19/12/2021 14 Birkirkara
16/12/2021 13 Dingli
04/03/2021 14 Mġarr
09/03/2021 15 St. Paul's Bay
11/03/2021 15 St. Paul's Bay
03/06/2021 15 St. Paul's Bay
28/09/2021 12 St. Paul's Bay
17/01/2022 13 St. Paul's Bay
19/11/2021 15 Victoria, Gozo
29/11/2021 15 Victoria, Gozo
19/01/2022 15 Victoria, Gozo

 

The average age of the victims was 14, while the locality which saw the most reported cases, was St. Paul's Bay with five.

Camilleri specified that the above cases were not categorised by the type of bullying incident.

