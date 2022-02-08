18 cases of bullying on minors reported to police in a year

Police received 18 reports of bullying concerning minors in between January 2021 and January 2022.

In Parliament, Minister Byron Camilleri gave a breakdown of all the reports that the police received. He was replying to a parliamentary question by PN MP Graziella Galea.

Date of incident Age of victim Locality of incident 27/02/2021 14 Ħamrun 28/10/2021 13 Ħamrun 11/11/2021 13 Ħamrun 26/01/2022 15 Santa Venera 26/01/2022 17 Santa Venera 13/10/2021 17 Safi 18/12/2021 12 Naxxar 19/12/2021 14 Birkirkara 16/12/2021 13 Dingli 04/03/2021 14 Mġarr 09/03/2021 15 St. Paul's Bay 11/03/2021 15 St. Paul's Bay 03/06/2021 15 St. Paul's Bay 28/09/2021 12 St. Paul's Bay 17/01/2022 13 St. Paul's Bay 19/11/2021 15 Victoria, Gozo 29/11/2021 15 Victoria, Gozo 19/01/2022 15 Victoria, Gozo

The average age of the victims was 14, while the locality which saw the most reported cases, was St. Paul's Bay with five.

Camilleri specified that the above cases were not categorised by the type of bullying incident.

