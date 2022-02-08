18 cases of bullying on minors reported to police in a year
Average age of the victims is 14 and St. Paul's Bay is the locality which saw the most reported cases
Police received 18 reports of bullying concerning minors in between January 2021 and January 2022.
In Parliament, Minister Byron Camilleri gave a breakdown of all the reports that the police received. He was replying to a parliamentary question by PN MP Graziella Galea.
|Date of incident
|Age of victim
|Locality of incident
|27/02/2021
|14
|Ħamrun
|28/10/2021
|13
|Ħamrun
|11/11/2021
|13
|Ħamrun
|26/01/2022
|15
|Santa Venera
|26/01/2022
|17
|Santa Venera
|13/10/2021
|17
|Safi
|18/12/2021
|12
|Naxxar
|19/12/2021
|14
|Birkirkara
|16/12/2021
|13
|Dingli
|04/03/2021
|14
|Mġarr
|09/03/2021
|15
|St. Paul's Bay
|11/03/2021
|15
|St. Paul's Bay
|03/06/2021
|15
|St. Paul's Bay
|28/09/2021
|12
|St. Paul's Bay
|17/01/2022
|13
|St. Paul's Bay
|19/11/2021
|15
|Victoria, Gozo
|29/11/2021
|15
|Victoria, Gozo
|19/01/2022
|15
|Victoria, Gozo
The average age of the victims was 14, while the locality which saw the most reported cases, was St. Paul's Bay with five.
Camilleri specified that the above cases were not categorised by the type of bullying incident.
