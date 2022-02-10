Pope Francis to visit Ħal Far migrant village in 2-3 April visit

Pope Francis will visit the migrant open centre at Hal Far when he visits Malta on 2 and 3 April.

The official announcement of the Pope’s visit was made at the end of the pontifical mass celebrating the feast of St Paul in Valletta.

The message was read out by the Vatican’s representative in Malta, Alessandro d’Errico.

The Pope will visit Valletta, Floriana, Rabat, Gozo and the Hal Far migrant centre.

Francis was due to come to Malta two years ago but the visit had to be postponed because of the pandemic.

During his homily, Archbishop Charles Scicluna dwelt on the importance of love and noted that Malta had a right to ask for EU solidarity in dealing with migration but it should do so while also showing love towards people in distress at sea by saving them.

The mass was attended by the country’s highest authorities, including President George Vella, Prime Minister Robert Abela and Opposition leader Bernard Grech.

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola, on her first visit to Malta since taking on the role, also attended.