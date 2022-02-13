COVID-19: Four die as 116 new cases are registered

116 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Saturday, according to figures published by the Health Ministry.

Four patients died in the past 24 hours. The victims are two women, aged 77 and 83, and two men aged 65 and 66,

OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 13•02•2022 Chris Fearne | MaltaGov | Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate Posted by saħħa on Sunday, February 13, 2022

The total number of COVID-19 deaths is now 589.

There are 1,680 active cases of COVID-19, after 207 patients recovered on Saturday.

Meanwhile, 57 patients are receiving treatment at Mater Dei Hospital for the virus. Four of these patients are in intensive care.

Until yesterday, 1,230,442 vaccine doses were administered, of which 337,749 were booster doses.