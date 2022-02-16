Marsaskala council wants Żonqor pool to be given back to water polo club

Marsaskala council says the former national pool at Żonqor should be given back to the locality’s water polo club now that government is taking it back from Jordanian investors.

The pool formed part of the tract of land awarded to Sadeen Education in 2015 to build a campus for the American University of Malta (AUM).

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Robert Abela announced that government concluded a new agreement with AUM by which the land in Żonqor will be handed back to the State and the planned campus be transferred to Smart City.

No details of the new agreement were given with Abela promising that all information will be tabled in parliament.

On Wednesday, Marsaskala council welcomed government’s decision to take back the land in Żonqor and called for the title on the former national pool to be given back to Marsaskala Aquatic.

The locality’s water polo club ended without a decent location to train and plans for the construction of a fresh water swimming pool in the middle of Marsaskala bay were scuppered in December after a tribunal shot down the Planning Authority's decision to award a permit.

The pool at Żonqor Point used to serve as the national swimming pool before the one in Tal-Qroqq, Gżira was constructed in the middle of the 1990s.