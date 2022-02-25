Vatican announces Pope's itinerary for Malta visit

Pope Francis will be celebrating mass on the Granaries in Floriana on Sunday 3 April at 10:15am and will meet migrants at the Peace Lab in Ħal Far during his two-day visit to Malta.

The details of the Pope's programme while in Malta on 2 and 3 April, were released by the Vatican today.

The Press Office of the Holy See announced that the Pope would be visiting a number of locations, including St Paul's Grotto in Rabat and the Ta' Pinu Sanctuary in Gozo.

The Pope was due to come to Malta two years ago, but the visit had to be postponed because of the pandemic.

The official announcement of the Pope’s visit was made on 10 February by the Apostolic Nuncio at the end of the pontifical mass celebrating the feast of St Paul in Valletta.

Pope’s full programme for his visit to Malta

Saturday 2 April

8:30am - Departure by airplane from Rome/Fiumicino International Airport to Malta

10am - Arrival at Malta International Airport / Welcome ceremony at airport

10:50am – Visit to the President of Malta at the Grand Master’s Palace in Valletta

11:35am – Meeting with the Prime Minister at the Grand Master’s Palace in Valletta

11:50am – Meeting with the authorities and the Diplomatic Corps at the Grand Master’s Palace in Valletta

3:50pm – Departure by catamaran from Grand Harbour to Gozo

5pm – Arrival at Mgarr Harbour

5:30pm – Prayer meeting at the national shrine of Ta’ Pinu in Gozo

6:45pm – Departure by ferry from Mgarr Harbour to Malta

7:30pm – Arrival at Cirkewwa Harbour and transfer to the Apostolic Nunciature

Sunday 3 April

7:45am – Private meeting with the members of the Society of Jesus at the Apostolic Nunciature in Rabat

8:30am – Visit to the Grotto of St Paul at the Basilica of St Paul in Rabat

10:15am – Holy Mass at the Granaries in Floriana

4:45pm – Meeting with migrants at the Peace Lab in Ħal Far

5:50pm – Farewell ceremony at the Malta International Airport

6:15pm – Departure by airplane for Rome

7:40pm – Arrival at Rome/ Fiumicino International Airport