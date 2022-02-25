Unvetted Russians who obtain Maltese citizenship may be a security threat, Bernard Grech warns

Nationalist Party leader Bernard Grech has appealed to Prime Minister Robert Abela to stop selling passports to Russian citizens, saying they could potentially be a threat to Malta's security.

Interviewed on NET TV on Friday afternoon, Grech was reacting in the wake of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. His comments come on the second day of the attack when Russian troops were seen entering the capital Kyiv.

“We are worried about the current situation in Ukraine and we cannot remain neutral when Russia is invading another country. We cannot remain idle and we are obliged to take a stand like when we did during the Libyan crisis,” Grech said.

He said wealthy Russians applying for Maltese citizenship may have funds coming from illicit sources. Grech said Abela should "immediately" stop all Russian applications, to safeguard the security of the islands and to show solidarity with Ukraine.

He emphasised that in government, the PN would be suspending the citizenship scheme for Russian people, unless certain guarantees are provided.

Grech said Abela tarnished the country’s reputation and did nothing to prevent Malta’s greylisting. “How can you keep on entrusting him with the security of the country?”

He then referred to Chris Fearne's praise of the citizenship scheme funds to revamp the Gżira health centre. "The truh is that Labour has no other ideas on how to strengthen the economy. We on the other hand are creating 10 new economic sectors," Grech said, referring to the €1 billion pledge by the PN to create 10 new sectors, including the metaverse, 3D printing and E-sports.

"The PN is insisting that anyone applying for Maltese citizenship has to have a genuine link with Malta. This is why we insisted with the government that the names have to be published," Grech said.