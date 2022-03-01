Employment watchdog issues guidelines on delivery fleet operators

Malta’s employment watchdog has issued new guidelines governing the employment regulations and remuneration structure for delivery couriers.

The Department for Industrial and Employment Relations has issued guidelines that will regulate the employment status of food couriers and delivery drivers.

Under the new guidelines, 2.2 deliveries carried out by couriers will be considered equivalent to one hour of work.

As a result, the standard 173 hours worked by a full-time employee per month will be converted to 380 deliveries for a food courier.

If a driver exceeds 380 deliveries, they will be entitled to overtime at 1.5 times their normal salary rate.

READ ALSO: Food couriers losing half their wages in illegal employment practice

Food delivery companies experienced immense growth over the past two years, largely spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, this growth brought with it abusive practices to ensure that delivery demand is met by the companies.

A MaltaToday investigation published last year revealed how recruitment agencies enjoying partnerships with Bolt and Wolt were effectively benefiting from exactly 50% of the wages earned by food couriers, most of whom are third-country nationals hailing from South-East Asia, and are not paid vacation and sick leave, or government bonuses.

Recruitgiant, one of the largest recruitment companies supplying drivers to Bolt, said that they will be the first fleet in Malta to adopt the DIER’s guidelines on courier employment.

“Our wish to is to see an industry which operates on a level playing field where fleets compete for couriers by offering the best possible employment conditions rather than through dubious manoeuvres in possible breach of Maltese law,” RecruitGiant CEO Tomas Mikalauska said.