St Julian’s council warns no permits have been issued for St Patrick’s Day street parties

The St Julian’s local council has warned party goers that authorities have not issued any permits for St Patrick’s Day street events to be held in Paceville.

Hundreds of party goers are expected to descend on Paceville later on Thursday afternoon to celebrate the Irish feast, which has become a mainstay in the entertainment calendar.

“St Julian’s local council would like to inform residents/visitors that, in agreement with the police and in accordance with the directives from the public health authorities, no permits have been issued for organized public events for St Patrick’s. Public events which are not covered with a permit are illegal,” it warned on Facebook.

No roads will be closed.

The council said that police and MTA officials will be responsible for ensuring any events held within licensed premises are in accordance to the respective licence conditions.

“On our part, we do not agree if any bars/restaurants are to be given temporary permits and become clubs for a day!” it said.

It also warned outlets that the local council has no funds to clean up after public events. “Thus, we appreciate their collaboration in keeping their area clean.”

“The council is issuing this statement not to be held responsible for any lack of enforcement,” the council's Facebook post read.

The 2022 St Patrick’s Day festivities will be held with limited restrictions for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic started in 2020.