Grech wants urgent meeting with PM over cash-for-passport scheme

Nationalist Party leader Bernard Grech has requested an urgent meeting with the Prime Minister to discuss Malta's cash-for-passport scheme.

Interviewed on NET Live on Thursday evening, Grech reiterated previous statements that the scheme should not be scrapped, but insisted it should not cause reputational damage to the country.

He said the applicants should be “proud” to be Maltese, saying authorities must realise the scheme is a gateway to the European Union.

Grech said he and Prime Minister Robert Abela should the discuss a way forward that has the mutual agreement of both parties.

Speaking on the party’s way forward following its electoral defeat, he said the Nationalist Party has started its renewal process following the general election.

“After election result, our work continued, because it is important the party continues to function,” Grech said.

He said the Opposition’s parliamentary group team is a mix between experience and youth.

Grech also repeated earlier statements he will be contesting the leadership election. “In the last one and half years we laid out the foundations. We know it wasn’t enough, but we will continue working.”

“It is important the party continues to strengthen itself,” he said.

He also warned the party will not hesitate to flex its muscles with internal critics who are only intent on causing harm. “Anyone who wants to help take the party forward, will be welcomed.”

On candidate Janice Chetcuti’s decision to not contest the casual election, given the assurance she will be elected through the gender mechanism, Grech said it is a decision he respects.

“From the south we will now have three MPs, and therefore the have a stronger presence in that region of the country,” he said.

