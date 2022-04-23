Repubblika criticises police inaction over corruption claims involving people in power

Police inaction on corruption was criticised by Repubblika in a symbolic protest in which pictures of several former public officials were plastered on the courts’ perimeter fence.

The rule of law NGO said on Saturday it wanted to send a clear message that it will continue insisting with the country’s institutions to do their job and ensure justice is done.

Black and white photos of several formal public officials, including former prime minister Joseph Muscat, his right-hand man Keith Schembri, ex ministers Konrad Mizzi, Chris Cardona and Edward Scicluna, and former police commissioner Lawrence Cutajar, were strung up on the gate outside the law courts in Valletta.

Repubblika President Robert Aquilina said no election result should be used to exculpate those who were accomplices in serious criminal cases, including corruption and the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Aquilina said that while the police have charged Yorgen Fenech with Caruana Galizia’s assassination, they have charged no one, including Fenech, on corruption, which he said was the motive behind the murder.

“If the police believe Daphne Caruana Galizia was murdered because of corruption, why has no one been charged with this?”

Repubblika will continue insisting that politicians and all those responsible for corruption linked to the company 17 Black (a Dubai-based company owned by Yorgen Fenech) be charged.

Aquilina lambasted Police Commissioner Angelo Gafa and the Attorney General for dragging their feet on the matter. He also said it was unacceptable to have institutions passing the buck on who should be investigating financial crimes linked to EU funds.

Aquilina was referring to the strong comments made earlier this week by the chief European public prosecutor who said in Malta no one was responsible for investigating EU fraud.

“We should not and we will not allow this humiliation to continue as if nothing is happening,” he said.

Aquilina said police have yet to charge anyone over corrupt public deals, including the Vitals hospitals concession, the Electrogas tender, the Montenegro windfarms deal and the information that emerged from the Panama Papers.