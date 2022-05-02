Labour Party collects €402,338 in fundraising event

The Labour Party has raised €402,338 in donations during a fundraising telethon on Sunday.

Prime Minister and Labour Party leader Robert Abela thanked those who donated money. He said the donations would be used to strengthen the party as it worked towards helping people fulfil their aspirations.

The fundraiser marked the end of the Labour Party general conference, which saw Abela reconfirmed as leader by party delegates.

Speaking on Sunday afternoon at an event in Valletta, Abela promised more “prosperity” in the coming months.