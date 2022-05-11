Tony Sultana appointed to top civil service post

Cabinet has appointed Tony Sultana as principal permanent secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister, replacing Mario Cutajar who will be retiring.

The appointment will come in force on 1 June, the government said in a statement on Wednesday.

The nomination was presented to Cabinet by Prime Minister Robert Abela. After Cabinet's approval, Sultana's nomination was sent to the Public Service Commission, and later to President George Vella for the formal appointment.

Sultana worked in the public service for the last 36 years, serving as executive chairman of the Malta Information and Technology since 2013.

Government's statement said that Sultana led major projects such as the Euro IT Task Force and new systems in the energy sector.

The Cabinet thanked the outgoing head of civil service Mario Cutajar for his work along the years.