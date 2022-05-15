Migrants stranded in Maltese SAR zone enter Pozzallo after authorities’ lack of action

58 migrants who were denied rescue in Malta’s search and rescue zone entered the Pozzallo harbour on Sunday, NGO Sea Eye has said.

“That Malta refuses to coordinate maritime emergencies and does not respond to calls or emails is an unacceptable state of affairs. The ongoing violations of duty must lead to legal and political consequences,” the rescue NGO said.

On the 24 April, the NGO said Malta did not reply to a distress call from about 50 people, with the Italian Coast Guard stepping in.

The NGO went on to say that on 6 May, a distress at sea was reported, with the container ship Berlin Express answering to the call. “Since Malta refused to coordinate the distress at sea in its search and rescue zone, the MRCC Bremen finally stepped in.”

From Wednesday to Friday, 34 people were left in distress within the Maltese SAR, “because Malta remained inactive despite having detailed knowledge of the case.”

A merchant ship that had found the boat was instructed by the Maltese rescue coordination centre to keep its distance and observe.

“Malta took no further action. Finally, the SEA-EYE 4 was able to safely take the people on board. The merchant ship's captain complained that the Maltese rescue coordination center had been partially unavailable,” the NGO said.

Sea Eye said the pressure from other EU member states must be greater and the criticism louder.

“Here, we see in particular the German government in the duty, which must finally live up to its own obligations from the coalition agreement and take care of the continuing deaths in the Mediterranean. So far, these are only empty promises,” Sea Eye Chairman Gorden Isler said.