Maltese bureaucracy putting Ukrainian children’s education in limbo

Ukrainian mothers who desperately fled the war in their homeland, are facing a bureaucratic nightmare when attempting to register their children to Maltese schools.

Despite not being the closest shore to their home country, hundreds of Ukrainians have sought temporary protection in Malta and are attempting to rebuild their lives in our country.

Many of the Ukrainians that came to Malta are mothers with children, whose partners had no option but to remain and join the military, as the war intensified.

A group of Ukrainian mothers reached out to MaltaToday and explained the struggles they are facing in Malta due to the fact that the authorities are making it very difficult for them to register their children for school.

They explained that since their young children are not at school, they are unable to get a job or attend English lessons. They said that this situation is causing them even more stress and is making it more difficult for them to rebuild their lives.

A young mother, Anna* explained how she came to Malta in mid-March and that she has been trying to get her six-year-old son registered for public primary school for a month and a half.

She recounted how she was asked by the Ministry of Education to submit a number of documents but although she complied, she never heard back from the Ministry or the school, and she is still in limbo.

“My main worry is that my child is not getting an education and is spending his days at home. He needs to socialise and he needs to mix up with other children,” Anna said.

“Things are however very confusing. We need clear directions from the government,” Anna said.

Nina* is a mother of a 13-year-old daughter who has been in Malta since mid-March. After two months of calls, meetings and documents, her daughter finally attended her first lessons at her new school.

“If I could sum up the whole process in one word, it would be ‘a waiting game’. It’s such a relief that my daughter can now go to school, but the whole process was so slow and tiring,” Nina said.

She said that upon receiving the temporary protection status, she contacted the Ministry of Education in order to query on the school registration process for her daughter. Nina was asked to provide a list of documents online, which she did immediately.

After two weeks, she received an SMS confirming that the registration was successful, however the school kept coming back asking her, each time asking her to provide additional documents.

One of the documents she was asked to provide, was the permission from the other parent, for the child to attend school. This was not possible to acquire, since her husband is in Ukraine. After consulting with the Ukrainian Consulate, she managed to get the document waivered.

MaltaToday sent a number of questions to the Ministry of Education in order to seek clarity on the matter but they have so far remained unanswered.

*Names have been changed to protect the identity of the individuals

