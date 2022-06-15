Gozo disability advocacy groups oppose embryo genetic testing: ‘It is discriminatory’

Gozitan disability advocacy groups have come out against pre-implantation genetic testing of embryos, calling the proposed legal changes “discriminatory” against persons with a disability.

The Gozo Federation Persons with Disability (GFPD) said on Wednesday the selection of embryos based on their genetic condition runs counter to the right to live of persons with a disability.

“This openly conflicts with the message that NGOs such as GFPD have constantly been sending out to society,” the federation said.

The statement comes just as the parliamentary debate on changes to the law regulating in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) enters its third session today.

Government has proposed a raft of changes to make IVF more accessible and increase the success rate. One of the proposals is the introduction of genetic testing for monogenic disorders in those cases where the couple have a family history of hereditary disease. The proposal is for tests to be carried out for nine disorders.

READ ALSO: Embryo genetic testing to be allowed for nine conditions as MPs debate IVF changes

The Opposition is opposed to PGT-M but is supporting the other IVF changes. Genetic testing is also opposed by pro-life groups and the Catholic church.

The national disability commission has come out in favour of PGT, insisting disabled people have a right to decide not to pass on their genetic disorder to their prospective children. But the majority of members on a stakeholders’ council within the commission has come out against PGT.

The Gozitan federation is the latest organisation to join the voices against genetic testing of embryos. It said the amendments are discriminatory against persons with disability.

“GFPD urges government to re-consider its position and with the help of all stakeholders, find the right balance between protecting and preserving all embryos' right to life on the one hand and applying morally acceptable methods to assist and improve the health of such embryos on the other,” the organisation said.

GFPD said it is not contrary to testing measures that would improve the embryo's health and allow more timely access to care. However, it said the government proposal is dangerous because it “shifts away from our inherent belief that an embryo with an apparent genetic defect is as precious to society as any other”.

The GFPD is made up of the NGOs: Ability for Disability Association (AFDA), ARKA Foundation and Respite Centre, Gozo Aid for the Visually Impaired (GAVI), Gozo Association for the Deaf (GAD), The Inspire Foundation and Voice for Inclusion Association Gozo.

The statement was signed by GFPD president Kevin Cutajar, a former Nationalist Party MP.

READ ALSO: Labour politician opens up about disability, argues for PGT - 'I want a better future for my children'