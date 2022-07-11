COVID-19: PCR tests scrapped for incoming travellers, second booster shot for over-60s

Travellers to Malta with no vaccination against COVID-19 will no longer need a negative PCR or rapid test to enter, the Health Ministry said on Monday.

The new rules will come in force on 25 July and are based on recommendations made at EU level, the ministry said.

Until now, travellers who did not have a COVID-19 vaccine certificate or a certificate showing they had recently recovered from the virus, had to present a negative PCR or rapid test on arrival.

The ministry said that all people aged 60 and over are now being offered a second COVID-19 vaccine booster dose.

The decision was made on the recommendation issued by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) and the European Medicines Authority (EMA).

Based on the current increase in COVID-19 cases across Europe, caused by new more infectious variants, the ECDC is recommending that immunosuppressed people and those aged 60 and over receive a second booster shot, especially if they received their first booster more than four months ago.

The ECDC recommendation says that while there are clear advantages in offering a second booster shot to these vulnerable categories, there was no need yet to offer the booster to younger people.

Appointments for the second booster shot will be distributed over the coming days and anyone who cannot attend is asked to reschedule by calling 145.