Daphne Foundation calls on government to publish journalism experts’ committee feedback

The Daphne Caruana Galizia Foundation called on government to publish the Committee of Experts’ assessment on several legal amendments to strengthen the protection of journalists.

The Committee of Experts was a recommendation by the public inquiry into the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia and was set up at the start of the year by the Prime Minister. It is headed by former judge Michael Mallia, who also headed the public inquiry.

On Wednesday Justice Minister Jonathan Attard held a meeting with representatives of the Institute of Maltese Journalists (IĠM), saying that the feedback handed to the Prime Minister at the start of June was being analysed and Bills being prepared to be tabled in parliament.

In a statement on Thursday, the foundation welcomed the news that government was analysing the committee's feedback and said it was “particularly encouraging” that the committee had responded to the proposed legal amendments and the proposal for media to be recognised in Malta’s Constitution as the fourth pillar of democracy.

“This principle must be the basis of any legislation and reforms aimed at creating an enabling environment for public interest journalism that ensures accountability and transparency,” the Daphne Foundation said.

"It is in this spirit of accountability and transparency that the government must now adhere to its obligation to publish the Committee of Experts’ assessment which it received in June."

The foundation said that the terms of reference given to the Committee, bind the government to table a copy of the Committee’s recommendations in parliament within 10 days.

"As parliament is now in recess, we call on the government to send a copy of the Committee’s recommendations on the proposed legislation to the Speaker of the House of Representatives and to publish the recommendations immediately through the Department of Information," the foundation said.