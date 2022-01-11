Press experts’ committee set up, will review draft laws prepared by government to strengthen protection of journalists

Judge Michael Mallia will chair a committee of experts to analyse the state of journalism and the media sector in Malta.

The committee has been set up as recommended by the Public Inquiry into the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia, which Mallia also chaired.

The committee is composed of Matthew Xuereb, assistant editor of the Times of Malta and is President of the Institute for Maltese Journalists; Kurt Sansone, online editor of MaltaToday and is IGM secretary-general; media expert Prof. Carmen Sammut; former Malta Press Ethics Commission chair and lawyer Kevin Dingli; Mediatoday owner Saviour Balzan; Malta Independent editor-in-chief Neil Camilleri; and criminologist Prof. Saviour Formosa.

The Committee of Experts has a one-year term. However, it has been asked to provide feedback in the next two months on several draft laws prepared by government to strengthen the protection of journalists.

Once the committee concludes its work, the report will be presented to the Prime Minister, who will be bound to table a copy thereof in Parliament in 10 days.

One of the first tasks of the committee is to examine the draft legislative amendments prepared by government following consultations carried out with key stakeholders.

The legislative amendments submitted to the committee includes: