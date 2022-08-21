Embellishment and maintenance work carried out at state schools during summer months

Upkeep and maintenance work is currently ongoing in Malta’s state schools ahead of student’s return next month.

The Education Ministry said during the summer months embellishment and modernization work was carried out in a number of colleges across Malta and Gozo. The work ranges from plastering, whitening and fixing tiles, changing linings and embellishment of offices and classrooms, to installations of new sanitary facilities and also replacement of membranes and apertures.

Education minister Clifton Grima thanked workers, stating their efforts helps schools’ educational environment in continuing to improve.

“We took the opportunity during these days, when schools are closed, to carry out the needed work,” Grima said.

Primary and secondary state school students return to classrooms for the upcoming scholastic year on the 28 September.