MFA insists it is distinct entity from Malta Premier League after Muscat charges

The Malta Football Association insisted it is a distinct entity from the Malta Premier League when asked whether it is concerned over developments surrounding the latter’s chairman – Joseph Muscat.

“The Malta Premier League (MPL), whilst being a grouping representing a number of MFA members (Premier League clubs), is not a member of the MFA itself, and it is therefore an independent body,” an MFA spokesperson told this newspaper.

Muscat will later this month be charged with accepting bribes, corruption in public office, money laundering and being part of a criminal organisation in relation to the Vitals hospitals deal.

After exiting politics, Muscat went on to become the chairperson of the newly founded Malta Premier League, which brings together the topflight football clubs.

“The Malta FA is indeed in the process of setting up a new commercial entity with MPL, which entity is distinct of any of its shareholders,” the MFA spokesperson added.

Questions on whether the MFA will seek to revise it collaboration with the MPL considering the charges, remained unanswered.

Similarly, questions to the MPL as to whether Muscat will be suspending himself, and whether the MPL board feels comfortable working with him, remained unanswered.

The Malta FA and the MPL will jointly manage a newly established company tasked with organising the Premier League for five consecutive football seasons starting from 2024/25.

The MPL was officially established in August of last year, building on its earlier version, the Malta Professional Football Clubs Association.

A few weeks later, in October 2022, it was recognised by the Malta FA’s Executive Board as the organisation representing clubs playing in the highest tier of the National Championship.

In November 2022, the MPL became an official affiliate of the European Leagues (EL), the organisation that brings together the professional football leagues in Europe. Since then, the MPL engaged in constant dialogue with the Malta FA, to deliver a more attractive, competitive, and sustainable Premier League.

Kevin Deguara case to be assessed by MFA ethics committee after charges

Among those facing criminal charges in the Vitals case is Żabbar St Patrick FC President Kevin Deguara. The club was promoted to the premier division from the Challenge League this season.

A lawyer by profession, Deguara’s company, DF Advocates was involved in a number of deals undertaken by the Labour government since 2013. According to his Facebook profile, he is a director at the American Univeristy of Malta, The Convenience Shop and Dizz Group.

This newspaper reached out to the MFA to ask whether the criminal charges filed against Deguara could land the football club in trouble with MFA regulations

“The Association’s Reputational Risk Management Policy states that insofar as cases relating to officers of a member, the matter should be assessed by the Ethics and Compliance committee, and following its recommendation the matter will be discussed and finally determined by the Executive Committee,” the MFA spokesperson said.

Once formal notification is served onto all concerned, the established procedure will regulate the steps to be taken.

“In any case, any decision taken shall be at such a stage of a precautionary nature, and a final decision shall be taken once all criminal proceedings are final and binding,” the MFA added.