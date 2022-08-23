Steepest increase in prices registered in July

Prices continued to shoot up in July with the Retail Price Index measuring annual inflation at 6.8%, figures released by the National Statistics Office show.

The RPI is the measurement used to calculate the annual Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA), which is announced in the budget.

The latest data shows that annual inflation in July was 0.6 points higher than the previous month with food prices being a major upward driving force. This is the steepest month-on-month increase in prices registered so far this year.

The Food Index, which includes restaurant services and take-aways, registered an increase of 2.5 percentage points in July when compared to the same month last year.

Inflation shot up beyond the 3% mark in January and has continued on a steep incline as it squeezes pockets and erodes disposable income.