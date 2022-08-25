Malta makes bid for Musk’s Starlink internet service in SpaceX visit

The Maltese government has started talks with space entrepreneur Elon Musk’s SpaceX in preparation for the Malta Space Act, a legislation to be published in 2023.

Parliamentary Secretary Keith Azzopardi Tanti, who is responsible for Malta’s Space Policy, was accompanied at the SpaceX headquarters in California, by Prof. Joseph Borg, who coordinated the Maleth programme – the first Maltese experiments in space – from the University of Malta.

SpaceX pioneered the reusability of rocket technology sent into low-earth orbit and became the first private company to take humans to and from the International Space Station.

The Maltese delegation included entrepreneurs Gordon Grech and Justin Fenech from Spaceomix, who were directly involved in both missions under the Maleth programme, and Anthony David Gatt from Malta Enterprise, the government’s economic development and investment promotion arm.

Azzopardi Tanti discussed Malta’s role as a collaborator in enhancing satellite-based, international data connectivity and on the possibility of Malta utilising Starlink to provide internet connectivity in order to further strengthen and diversify the services provided.

“I believe that our country’s geographical position, crop of varied world-class FDI and respected academia, provides Malta with a solid proposition in approaching specific niches within the space industry. This meeting served not only as a thorough consultation exercise towards establishing the country’s first Space Act but also as an opportunity to strengthen our strategic relationship with SpaceX with an intent to further widen Malta’s connectivity options,” Azzopardi Tanti said.