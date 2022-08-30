Transport Malta suspends officials involved in driving test corruption scandal

The Transport Malta officials allegedly involved in a high-profile corruption case surrounding driving tests have been suspended.

Three Transport Malta officials were charged with corruption on Monday for helping candidates pass their theory and practical driving tests in a case that goes back to at least 2020.

The three officials accused in court are Transport Malta director for the Land Transport Directorate Clint Mansueto, former Żebbuġ Labour councillor Philip Edrick Zammit and Raul Antonio Pace. They pleaded not guilty to charges brought against them.

Under police questioning, Mansueto told police that he was pressured by a minister, who was not named in court, into helping certain individuals pass their driving test. The individuals allegedly were working on the minister’s villa.

Foreign affairs minister Ian Borg, who at the time of the incident was Transport Minister, has denied pressuring Transport Malta officials to make sure certain candidates pass their driving tests.

MaltaToday separately asked Prime Minister Robert Abela whether he is seeking any clarifications from his current cabinet of ministers on the matter.

“The Office of the Prime Minister is not aware of any charges having been issued against any government minister, or of any pending judicial proceedings,” a spokesperson said.

Replying to questions sent by this newspaper, a spokesperson for TM has confirmed that the three employees involved in the alleged racket have been suspended.

“Employees charged in court are suspended. Transport Malta continuously works to improve its procedures,” he said.

Sources who spoke to this newspaper said the employees are currently on half-pay until a court decision is made, in line with the collective agreement.

