Valletta school run by Dominicans operating without licence after head was axed

A Valletta school run by the Dominican Order, St Albert College, is operating without a licence after its headmaster was axed, the Malta Union of Teachers said.

The MUT said on Friday that the rector Fr Aaron Zahra’s decision to terminate Mario Mallia’s employment at the start of summer has led to an anomalous situation.

Mallia was the licence holder, which means the school lost its operating licence when he was not replaced. The school is still in the process of recruiting headmasters despite being on the eve of the new scholastic year.

“The ministry's review and licensing directorate has in fact flagged this anomalous situation,” the MUT said.

The union is challenging the rector’s decision to terminate Mallia’s employment, insisting the dismissal is unfair and discriminatory. The MUT had also declared a trade dispute and on Friday renewed its “mistrust” in the rector and his board.

“The MUT calls, once again, for the rector and board’s resignation or termination from office,” the union said.

Mallia’s dismissal, which the college board and rector have said was linked to ‘insubordination’, caused an outpouring of support for the popular headmaster who was a champion of inclusivity. Mallia claims that his dismissal was linked to inclusive measures he had introduced along with school staff. Mediation efforts by Archbishop Charles Scicluna proved fruitless.

The MUT said Mallia’s dismissal has led to several resignations among teachers, LSEs and school management staff, leaving the school in a critical situation.

“The rector is giving 'false' assurances to the school community that preparations for the new scholastic year are in place. Meanwhile, to date, he has not even yet run the school's timetable in the dedicated system and preparations for the reopening are several weeks behind schedule,” the MUT said.

It said the haemorrhage of staff resulting from the rector’s decisions are unprecedented in any other Maltese school, the union claimed. It added that many parents are looking for placements for their children in other schools.

“Children are unfortunately the ones suffering from the decisions of the rector and board,” the union said, adding that the rector has hired “a media person” to run meetings with parents and try and portray a better image.

“He [Fr Aaron Zahra] also tasked a high-ranking government official to give him advice about the situation, also by attending meetings,” the union said.

School says MUT refusing to meet

Reacting to the latest developments, St Albert College said a resolution on the licensing of the school is expected before the beginning of the scholastic year.

In a statement, the school called out what it described as the MUT's refusal to meet and resolve the trade dispute.

"Issues regarding the license of the school have been ongoing for more than a year. The administration has already spoken with the competent authorities, and a resolution is expected before the beginning of the scholastic year. Attempts by the rector, and even the provincial, at running the timetable have been ongoing since mid-August. Regrettably this has not yielded the desired outcome due to the union's directives," the school said. "The college remains open for discussion with MUT to avoid unnecessary pressure on our students and staff members."