Malta needs ‘very good discussion’ on abortion, Labour MP tells Canadian counterparts

Malta has to have a “very good discussion” on abortion, Malcolm Agius Galea has told a visiting Canadian parliamentary delegation on Monday.

The Labour MP, who heads parliament’s Health Committee, informed the delegation of Malta’s strict anti-abortion laws but acknowledged the growth of a “very vociferous” pro-choice lobby.

The committee had a frank exchange on health issues with the Canadian parliamentary delegation headed by Speaker Anthony Rota and invariably the subject of abortion was raised.

Agius Galea, a doctor by profession, said Maltese doctors could be criminally liable if they have to end a pregnancy to save the mother’s life but added the government wanted to address this situation in light of the Andrea Prudente case earlier this year.

“We have a very vociferous section of society demanding that abortion become legal… there are also women who perform abortions abroad,” he said, while emphasising the respect for life. He suggested the possibility of decriminalising abortion, adding: “A very good discussion must be held.”

Agius Galea said Malta had a good healthcare system and even in cases where the health of a woman is at stake, babies have been delivered successfully at 24 and 25 weeks.

Malta remains the only EU country where abortion is illegal with no exceptions.

