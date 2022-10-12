New Gender Wellbeing Clinic starts operations in Paola

A new Gender Wellbeing Clinic building, offering specialized health services for trans people, has started operations in Paola.

The clinic has its roots in Mtarfa, where it first started operations in 2018. Since then, over 340 people have made use of the clinic's services, eventually outgrowing the building it was located in.

During a press conference, the Parliamentary Secretary for Reforms and Equality Rebecca Buttigieg said that the opening of this clinic happened after wide and extensive consultation with the Sexual Orientation, Gender Identity, Gender Expression and Sex Characteristics Unit (SOGIGESC) and the LGBTIQ Consultative Council.

"In these four years, we have learned a lot, as this service was not one that has been established in our country for a long time. We also spoke with the LGBTIQ community to see how we can improve the operation of the clinic. While customers always had words of praise for these services, a comment that stood out was the lack of accessibility offered by the building inside Mtarfa.", Buttigieg said.

She continued that this relocation is part of a wider package of services that will be offered from a new LGBTIQ community centre, which will be opened in the coming months. It will incorporate various facilities, including those offered at the Gender Wellbeing Clinic, to better meet the needs of the LGBTIQ community.

Gabriella Calleja, Head of SOGIGESC, emphasised that this step means a lot for the LGBTIQ community. She said this relocation means government is sending a clear message on the importance of working in favour of more civil rights.

"The government listened and acted in favour of the best interests of the LGBTIQ community. This clinic will continue to serve a good purpose, especially for trans people who have just started their transition journey", stressed Calleja.