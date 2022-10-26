Health directorate issues warning on Jeera Cumin seeds

The Environmental Health Directorate has issued an alert for AliBaba Whole Cumin Seeds as the product may contain traces of pesticide.

The directorate issued the alert on Wednesday afternoon, warning the public not to consume the product due to elevated levels of pesticides.

The product in question is the 100g bag of Jeera Whole – Cumin Seeds with durability dates 30/06/2024 and 01/07/2024 and of Indian origin.

For further information, the public can contact the Health Inspectorate Services between 8am and 2:30pm by calling telephone number 21337333 or by sending an email to [email protected].