Man dies after falling off warehouse roof in Marsa

A 47-year-old man is the latest workplace victim after he fell off a warehouse roof while doing maintenance work

marianna_calleja
17 November 2022, 11:22am
by Marianna Calleja
The man was carrying out maintenance work on the roof of the warehouse when he fell a height of more than one storey (Photo: Police)
A 47-year-old Maltese man died after falling off the roof of a warehouse in Marsa on Thursday morning.

Police said the man fell from a height of more than one storey at Triq Belt il-Ħażna at around 9:15am. 

The victim, who lived in San Ġwann, was carrying out maintenance work at the time of the accident.

He was certified dead on the spot by a medical team.

Magistrate Charmaine Galea is leading an inquiry into the case.

Marianna Calleja is staff reporter at MaltaToday
