Man dies after falling off warehouse roof in Marsa

A 47-year-old Maltese man died after falling off the roof of a warehouse in Marsa on Thursday morning.

Police said the man fell from a height of more than one storey at Triq Belt il-Ħażna at around 9:15am.

The victim, who lived in San Ġwann, was carrying out maintenance work at the time of the accident.

He was certified dead on the spot by a medical team.

Magistrate Charmaine Galea is leading an inquiry into the case.