Man dies after falling off warehouse roof in Marsa
A 47-year-old man is the latest workplace victim after he fell off a warehouse roof while doing maintenance work
A 47-year-old Maltese man died after falling off the roof of a warehouse in Marsa on Thursday morning.
Police said the man fell from a height of more than one storey at Triq Belt il-Ħażna at around 9:15am.
The victim, who lived in San Ġwann, was carrying out maintenance work at the time of the accident.
He was certified dead on the spot by a medical team.
Magistrate Charmaine Galea is leading an inquiry into the case.