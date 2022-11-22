Sports journalist gets barrage of sexist comments over Queen quip after World Cup game

TVM sports journalist Joanna Camilleri has called out several abusive remarks she received on social media on Tuesday after a video of her discussing England's victory over Iran on public TV went viral.

The sports commentator was subjected to a storm of sexist remarks, when she passed a comment about the late Queen Elizabeth being overjoyed by the big margin of victory of England over Iran, in its 6-2 group opener.

When pointed out by her colleague that Queen Elizabeth had passed away, Camilleri joked that she must have been praying for the Three Lions, as the England national football team is called.

But this snippet went viral on Monday evening and by Tuesday morning, Camilleri had received a good deal of hurtful and misogynistic comments.

“Why doesn’t she go stir a pot of soup and wash the floor... She thinks she understands,” read one of the comments. "Her period is coming," read another one. Other comments suggested that Camilleri is better off performing sexual favours rather than doing her job.

Camilleri posted screen shots of some of the comments she received on social media, questioning the cause of bullying and indicating that this would further deter women from entering the workforce.

The Sports Journalists Association Executive condemned the sexist remarks directed at the TVMSport reporter.

“It is shameful that there are still individuals who, while sitting behind a keyboard, believe they have the right to harass, threaten, and attempt to sabotage sports journalists—and especially female sports journalists—while they are at work,” said the association.

The SJA said it was in contact with Camilleri and offering all necessary assistance.

The Institute of Maltese Journalists also joined the SJA in expressing solidarity with Camilleri.

"The IĠM condemns such behaviour, which is only intended to intimidate and discourage journalists, especially female journalists, from exercising their duty," said the Institute.