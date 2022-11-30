Nurses' union to meet Abela and Fearne over concerns on abortion amendment

The nurses' union will be meeting Prime Minister Robert Abela and Health Minister Chris Fearne over the proposed amendment to abortion legislation, which it claims is raising concern among nurses and midwives.

The Malta Union of Midwives and Nurses said it will be putting forward its own proposals in the meeting. The union did not publish its proposals.

The MUMN said on Wednesday that the proposed abortion Bill has caused concern among nurses and midwives because as major stakeholders in providing healthcare they will be effected by the changes. “These concerns need to be addressed before the bill becomes law,” the union said.

It was the union that requested the urgent meeting because it said the proposed Bill requires wording, which truly safeguards the mother but also the rights of the unborn child.

“Steamrolling by ignoring the stakeholders who have to assist in such procedures should not be used by any politician let alone the office of the Prime Minister,” insisted MUMN.

The Second Reading on the Bill proposed by government to allow abortion if a woman’s life or health is at risk started on Monday with Health Minister Chris Fearne outlining the proposed change to the Criminal Code, which will include exceptions to Malta’s strict anti-abortion law. The Opposition has said it will vote against the Bill.

Prime Minister Robert Abela said the long-standing medical practice adopted over the years to intervene when a woman’s life was at risk enjoyed no legal protection in today's circusmtances.