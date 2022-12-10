Birżebbuġa residents ignored over stench, sewage discharge from tuna recycling plant - ADPD

ADPD - The Green Party said that the inconvenience emanating from the operations of the tuna recycling plant in Birżebbuġa have been going on for too long with residents’ complaints over sewage smells and effluent in the streets being repeatedly dismissed.

During a press conference in Birżebbuġa on Saturday morning, ADPD Deputy Secretary General Melissa Bagley said that the Green Party had been following the ongoing “assault” on Birżebbuġa residents.

She said that projects like the commercial activities of the Freeport, the airport, the Ħal Far industrial estate, the Ħal Far Racetrack, and the proposed Bengħajsa quarry (now withdrawn) had impacted the quality of life of its residents.

“The quality of life of Birżebbuġa residents is once again being compromised in the name of economic gain, negatively impacting the physical environment and the mental and physical wellbeing of people in the area,” Bagley said.

She emphasised that the operations of Aquaculture Resources Ltd, commenced earlier this year, led to a sewage discharge in residential areas of the locality.

Bagley said that the management of the company refused to take responsibility for the stench and sewage leaks that have affected the area.

“The current state of affairs is unacceptable. ADPD demands that the operations are brought in line with the required health and safety measures, and modern industry standards immediately. Once again economic gain seems to trump any other consideration. Or is it another case where the authorities do not have the necessary clout to take the necessary action to keep the operators in line?” concluded Dr Bagley.

ADPD Deputy Chairperson Sandra Gauci said that lack of consultation leads to petitions and protests by the residents.

“Not consulting is becoming a trademark of this government, with direct orders, legal notices and DNOs is finding shortcuts on how to avoid consulting with the stakeholders,” Gauci said.

“We are becoming a country where a few elite are ruling the majority. People are becoming voiceless every day. Local councils are losing their strength and are being overlooked by the government to ease whatever project the friends and friends of friends have planned. Little are they bothered by the effects the plans will have on most of the people.”

Gauci said that when things are done through a serious and fruitful consultation, people feel as if they belong to that project.

“All we have now are impositions which one has to suck up to as they are an investment, and you must sacrifice your health and wellbeing on the altar of growth economy and GDP.”

According to Gauci, the total “disinterest” towards the wellbeing of the Birżebbuġa residents, reflects what is going on in other parts of Malta, like the residents in Valletta complaining about high music volumes, the people of Msida petitioning against another fuel station and many others.

“While boasting about an ever-growing GDP we are also having ever-growing respiratory problems, mental health problems and research has shown that we are an angry sad lot. For how long will the population bow down to impositions from above? How much is it able to take before this patience or passiveness turns into rage and anger directed towards those who have ignored them and have laughed at their pain? All people are asking for is for things to be done properly and up to standard.” asked Gauci.

