Wishing a happy Christmas to the Prime Minister: now’s your chance

Prime Minister Robert Abela and wife Lydia Abela will be exchanging greetings with members of the public at Auberge de Castille on Saturday 17 December.

The traditional Christmas and New Year’s Day greetings will take place between 4:30pm and 6pm. Well-wishers will also have the chance to see the Cabinet room and the Ambassador’s Hall, and sign on the visitors’ book.

Anybody interested in attending will have to book by calling 22002400/1.