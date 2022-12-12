menu

Wishing a happy Christmas to the Prime Minister: now’s your chance

Public’s exchange of greetings with the Prime Minister and Lydia Abela to be held on Saturday

12 December 2022, 9:52am
by Staff Reporter
The Prime Minister and wife Lydia Abela will greet the public at Castille on 17 December
Prime Minister Robert Abela and wife Lydia Abela will be exchanging greetings with members of the public at Auberge de Castille on Saturday 17 December.

The traditional Christmas and New Year’s Day greetings will take place between 4:30pm and 6pm. Well-wishers will also have the chance to see the Cabinet room and the Ambassador’s Hall, and sign on the visitors’ book.

Anybody interested in attending will have to book by calling 22002400/1.

