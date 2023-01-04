Fire breaks out at Kordin Grain Terminal

Updated at 1:15pm with more information

A fire that broke out at the Kordin Grain Terminal has been put out but a lengthy process is underway to empty the grain silo that that was impacted, a Home Affairs Ministry spokesperson said.

Initial reports suggested that a silo holding 1,000 tonnes of grain caught fire at around 10am and fire fighters were immediately on site to battle the flames. No injuries were reported.

Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri had also appealed in a Facebook post for people to avoid the area. Camilleri said that he was informed of a fire at the Kordin Grain Terminal and members of the civil protection department and other entities were on site.

The Kordin Grain Terminal is Malta's foremost grain storage facility and is situated on the Corradino side of the Grand Harbour.